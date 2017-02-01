Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor captains yacht in Dubai Canal

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood actress and daughter of legendary actor Anil Kapoor, was spotted in the Dubai Canal during a trip to the Gulf city.

Kapoor, who was in Dubai with her producer sister Rhea Kapoor, shared an Instagram video of herself heading a boat down the Dubai Canal, captioning it “#MyDubai with @RheaKapoor was the perfect holiday to start 2017 with. Couldn’t resist taking over from the Captain when yachting through the new Dubai water canal.”

Kapoor was also spotted at The Dubai Mall and Burj Al Arab, sharing Instagram photos of both venues.

Kapoor in one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She’s won several awards include the Stardust and Filmfare Awards.