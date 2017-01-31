In pictures: HTC is all about U

1 of 7
The HTC U Ultra is the larger device out of the two, with dimensions of 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99mm, a weight of 170g and a display of 5.7 inch, Quad HD (2560×1440) Super LCD 5 with Dual Display and Gorilla Glass 5 (64GB model) or Sapphire Glass (128GB model).
The platform is Android 7.0 with HTC Sense plus HTC Sense Companion, which is embedded artificial intelligence based on things the user may do. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 821. The total storage is 64GB or 128GB, RAM is 4GB and it supports an expandable microSD with memory up to 2TB.
The battery talk time is up to 26 hours and standby time up to 13 days, plus it has power saving mode and quick charge.
The device comes with an array of sensors, such as a magnetic sensor, fingerprint sensor and sensor hub for activity tracking.
The HTC U Play is 145.99 x 72.9 x 3.5-7.99mm in size and weights 145g, along with a 5.2” full HD, super LCD with Gorilla Glass.
The platform is Android with HTC Sense, plus HTC Sense Companion, which is embedded artificial intelligence based on things the user may do. The insides also feature MediaTek Helio P10 and Octa-core, 64-bit. The total storage is 32GB or 64GB and RAM is 3GB or 4GB, but there is also microSD expanson which supports additional memory cards up to 2TB.
The device comes with a front and rear camera, plus its sound it HTC USonic and comes with dual microphones with noise cancelation. The battery includes a power saving mode and talk time is up to 15.21 hours.