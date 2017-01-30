Social Reacts To Federer's Triumph

By -
0
7


Tennis fans, media and players worldwide were gripped as the 35th installment of the Roger Federer – Rafael Nadal rivalry saw the pair face off in a classic five-set battle in the Australian Open final on Sunday evening. See how they reacted on social media to what immediately became a trending storyline around the world.

You May Also Like:

Federer Tops Nadal In Epic For 18th Major Crown

Worldwide Trending

Trending

Social Reaction

And the final word from Roger Federer…

Moet and Chandon off-court news 



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY