Social Reacts To Federer's Triumph

Tennis fans, media and players worldwide were gripped as the 35th installment of the Roger Federer – Rafael Nadal rivalry saw the pair face off in a classic five-set battle in the Australian Open final on Sunday evening. See how they reacted on social media to what immediately became a trending storyline around the world.





Federer Tops Nadal In Epic For 18th Major Crown

💕💕💕 #AusOpen #Federer pic.twitter.com/8sGRAqbDYy — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017

Thank you both, don’t you ever quit tennis!! GRANDEEE ROGER 🙌 So inspiring!! — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) January 29, 2017

What a match @AustralianOpen 😱😳!!! Amazing @rogerfederer 🐐!!!!! 18🏆!!!!!! 💪🏻👏🏻 — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) January 29, 2017

What a great and amazing match to wake up for. Thank you Roger, thank you Rafa. @AustralianOpen — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) January 29, 2017

Roger – Rafa 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏. Gracias !!! @AustralianOpen — Juan Monaco (@picomonaco) January 29, 2017

Congratulations @RogerFederer on Grand Slam win No. 18! As a huge fan of tennis and you, don’t stop there. pic.twitter.com/PVDuEzJnI6 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) January 29, 2017

I just hope that you guys never leave us..Bravo @rogerfederer Today’s match was so inspiring..❤ — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) January 29, 2017

The king is back @rogerfederer — Sasha Bublik (@AlexanderBublik) January 29, 2017

That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen! Congratulations @rogerfederer ! Absolute privilege to watch — Ryan Harrison (@ryanharrison92) January 29, 2017

Everyone stop right now .. take 6 months off. Come back. Win ….. can’t believe what I watched. Congrats to my friend @rogerfederer — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 29, 2017

And to @RafaelNadal … one of the classiest champions I’ve ever known. Tennis is lucky for having you in it … GRANDE — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 29, 2017

Just finished DVR @AustralianOpen final. Epic match, one for the ages! Amazing from both @rogerfederer & @RafaelNadal. Congratulations RF 🐐 — Kevin Anderson (@kevinanderson18) January 29, 2017

This is tennis 🎾❤! Thanks so much guys for everything you showed us during all this years! pic.twitter.com/6xjE2SvRYW — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) January 29, 2017

.@rogerfederer is honestly my biggest hero. So happy for him right now😢 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) January 29, 2017

🏆👊🏻🔝 #Champion pic.twitter.com/H5KRuaMwYo — Santiago Giraldo (@SantiGiraldoSG) January 29, 2017

#be18ive #peRFect #18 #crack #AusOpen RF — Santiago Gonzalez (@gonzalezsanty) January 29, 2017

Wow Roger and rafa… So much class!!!! 🐐 — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) January 29, 2017

If you aren’t motivated to play 24 hours of tennis tomorrow you are playing the wrong sport. Simply thank you to the Fed/Rafa rivalry. — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) January 29, 2017

Incredible final it was.That 5thset every point I was on the edge of my seat.Champions all the way @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal #FedererNadal pic.twitter.com/xrkQ3eHbys — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) January 29, 2017

Still speechless. What a match. Thx to both guys!! Congrats @rogerfederer on 🏆18. Simply amazing — Alexander Peya (@AlexanderPeya) January 29, 2017

I feel so 🙂 right now for the legend of our sport @rogerfederer. Huge 👏🏼 for the fifth #AusOpen 🏆 and for 💡 all of us with your 🎾! https://t.co/pIQ8pVwto1 — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) January 29, 2017

The world of tennis should be so proud to have Rafa and Roger as ambassadors for our sport!!! — Thomas Johansson (@tompatennis) January 29, 2017

Thank you @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal for an amazing final.👌 Great drama and phenomenal tennis to watch.🎾🔥☄️💥🏆😃👍👊 #AusOpen #FedererNadal — Jonas Bjorkman (@BjorkmanTennis) January 29, 2017

6 months out and straight to win @AustralianOpen… we all aware what a insane feat that is??at 35..#justchecking huge congrats to Federer — jamie delgado (@DelgadoJamie) January 29, 2017

Absolutely spectacular, greatness personified by both @rogerfederer & @RafaelNadal thank you #truelegends — Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) January 29, 2017

Congrats to the one and only @rogerfederer for making history once again!And bravo @theljubicic for winning his 1st Slam!#neverstopfighting — Riccardo Piatti (@RPiatti) January 29, 2017

I wish @rogerfederer & @RafaelNadal could stay pro for another 30 years.. most entertaining matches to watch ever😍 #AusOpen #goats — Casper Ruud (@CasperRuud98) January 29, 2017

Congratulations @rogerfederer and well played @RafaelNadal. 🎾🇦🇺🏆 #AusOpen https://t.co/kDbI38KXzW — Stan Smith (@stansmithonline) January 29, 2017

I’m so glad I played tennis in the greatest era of all time. Congrats to my friends @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal and Thank You!!! — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) January 29, 2017

