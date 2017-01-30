[Opinion] Upstream oil and gas M&amp;A in Canada reaches Cdn$1.2 billion in December 2016

By -
0
7


The value of December’s announced M&A deals in the Canadian E&P sector totalled just over Cdn$1.2 billion – a sum around $300 million down on the equivalent totals in November and October, but still above the 2016 average of around Cdn$1 billion.

This is according to data available in CanOils latest monthly M&A review, which is available for download now.

Source: CanOils M&A Review, December 2016.

This month, much in the same way that 2016 began, it was oilsands assets making the biggest domestic M&A headlines. Norway’s Statoil ASA (Oslo:STL) has decided to withdraw from the Kai Kos Denseh project and has agreed a deal with Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH), while PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX:PSK) has acquired a 4% gross overriding royalty at a Pengrowth Energy Corp. (TSX:PGF) SAGD project.

At the start of the year, it was Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) and its takeover of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. making all the headlines, along with other oilsands acquisitions from Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR) and France’s Total (Paris:FP).

Statoil’s sale is one of multiple deals agreed in 2016 that saw a non-Canadian company sell Canadian assets. Details on the other major asset sales involving foreign investors are also included in the report.

Click here for the full report, including a rundown of every M&A story affecting a Canadian oil and gas company in Canada and around the world in December 2016, as well as detailed metrics for the most significant deals.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY