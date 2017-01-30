Liverpool transfer latest: Reds outcast Mamadou Sakho says no to Marseille move

Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho has cooled talk of a move to Marseille.

The defender has been told he can leave Anfield this January after failing to play a single minute of football this season.

Several clubs in France have been linked with the 26-year-old, as have the likes of Stoke City and West Brom.

But now Sakho has played down speculation linking him with a move to Marseille due to his connections with former club Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre-back came through the ranks of the French champions before going on to captain them and has insisted he simply cannot join their rivals.

“I think Marseille have a very good team. Bafe [Gomis] and Pat [Evra] are friends of mine,” Sakho told Canal Football Club.

“But my answer to this might remind certain people about a song. When there is PSG, Sakho is with them.”