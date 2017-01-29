LaLiga: Celta de Vigo ease past Leganes to move seventh

This was just one of many exclusive Spanish football commentaries LIVE on talkSPORT 2, which you can listen to by clicking HERE.

Celta de Vigo moved up into seventh place in LaLiga with a routine win over relegation battlers Leganes.

Alvaro Lemos opened the scoring just after the 30-minute mark, firing Josep Sene’s pass into the right corner of Iago Herrerin’s goal – via the post.

Celta’s lead was doubled just over half an hour later, John Guidetti slotting home from the penalty spot after a foul by Victor Diaz, and that was enough for the visitors to claim all three points – and move to within four points of the top six.