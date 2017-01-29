2017 Super Bowl prop bets: 51 of the best, worst and weirdest things to bet on

All props taken from either the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook or Bovada.lv (and denoted which one below).

Entertainment props

1. What will Luke Bryan be wearing when he starts singing the U.S. National Anthem? (Bovada)

Blue Jeans 1/2

Any other pants or shorts 3/2

Wagering on another man’s pants is always fun. The guess here is blue jeans is a lock, but it might feel too casual for the national anthem before the Super Bowl. On the other hand, Bryan has a #brand to maintain, and blue jeans are definitely part of that.

2. How many times will Trump be said on TV during broadcast?

(Note: From kickoff to final whistle, live broadcast only, halftime and commercials do not apply.)

Unless the guys at FOX have a mandate not to mention Trump, you’d think this is going to go over right? It’s totally possible they won’t say anything, but there’s also the possibility of the president firing out some tweets and getting mentioned on the broadcast.

3. Who will Donald Trump pick to win the game? (Bovada)

Trump is buddies with Tom Brady. And we know these guys support their loyal friends. Pats is a lock.

4. How many times will “Gronk” or “Gronkowski” be said on TV during live broadcast? (Bovada)

(Note: From kickoff to final whistle, live broadcast only, halftime and commercials do not apply.)

The over feels like a lock here too. The guess is that Gronk is in the owner’s box with Robert Kraft during the game, which means he could get a shot during the telecast, which means the over is getting smashed. Although Robert Kraft doesn’t get shown quite as much as other owners so maybe that doesn’t happen. It’s not hard to imagine Joe Buck saying “they really miss Rob Gronkowski” on [insert play here] or “that’s a play where Gronk would’ve been huge for the Patriots.”



Remember this guy?

USATSI



5. Will “Houston, we have a problem” be said on TV during live broadcast? (Bovada)

(Note: From kickoff to final whistle, live broadcast only, halftime and commercials do not apply.)

BOOOOOOOOOOOO. BOOOOOOOOO.

6. What color will Lady Gaga’s hair be when she comes on stage for the halftime show? (Bovada)

Blonde 1/4

Any other Color 5/2

Gaga played it kind of close to the vest last year with the anthem. She’s a wild card, but it would be surprising if she went totally off script on her hair.

7. Which song will Lady Gaga play first during the halftime show? (Bovada)

“Born this Way“ 9/4

“Bad Romance” 5/2

“Edge of Glory” 6/1

“Poker Face” 10/1

“Just Dance” 10/1

“Any other song” 11/10

An informal poll of the adults in my house suggests it will be something new, which could mean something off “Joanne.” My guess is “Poker Face” but that’s literally the only Gaga song I know.

8. How many times will J.J. Watt be mentioned on TV during live broadcast? (Bovada)

Over 1 -140 (or 5/7)

Under 1 Even (or 1/1)

The sensible move is over because Watt gets mentioned on almost every telecast. I like a push here or potentially the under hitting because, you know, the Texans aren’t playing. Even though it’s in Houston.

9. How many times will “deflate” or “Deflategate” be said on TV during live broadcast? (Bovada)

Over 1½ Even (or 1/1)

Under 1½ -140 (or 5/7)

Smash this over. Cris Collinsworth mentioned it more than this on the first broadcast.

10. How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown on TV during the broadcast? (Bovada)

Over 1½ +110 (11/10)

Under 1½ -150 (2/3)

I could be wrong, but fairly certain she hasn’t been shown often during the Patriots’ other Super Bowls.

In-game props

11. Heads or tails? (Westgate)

You have to wager on this. Take tails.



Super Bowl coin flips — a prop like no other.

USATSI



12. Will either team make a field goal in the first quarter? (Westgate)

13. Will either team score three straight times? (Westgate)

This always seems like it’s an impossible thing to happen, but it happens way more than you think. “No” feels like value and then all of a sudden it’s field goal-touchdown-field goal for the Pats in the first quarter and you’re reeling.

14. Length of first reception by Chris Hogan (Westgate)

He averaged 17.9 yards per catch this year. Take the over.

15. Will LeGarrette Blount score a touchdown in the first half? (Westgate)

I think the Pats have to lean on Blount to win and he’ll get the ball in close yardage situations.

16. Total yardage of all touchdowns (Westgate)

The Pats are usually good for one jailbreak, and with the Falcons’ explosiveness, it would make sense to take the over here.

17. Total first downs by Patriots (Westgate)

That’s a ton of first downs.

18. Will Malcolm Butler intercept a pass? (Westgate)

How can you bet against him?



Bet against this one at your own peril.

USATSI



19. First–half spread (Bovada)

Atlanta Falcons +1½

New England Patriots -1½

I like Atlanta in the game and out of the gate.

20. Will the Patriots convert a fourth–down attempt? (Westgate)

Bill Belichick isn’t scared to be aggressive. I like “Yes” here.

21. Total gross passing yards by Matt Ryan? (Westgate)

The Pats didn’t allow many passers to hit this number, but if the Falcons win, he’ll get there. And if the Patriots win he might get there too by trailing.

22. Will the opening kickoff result in a touchback? (Bovada)

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +160 (8/5)

“Yes” is free money.

23. Will Matt Ryan throw a touchdown pass in the first quarter? (Westgate)

The Falcons have scored a touchdown on their opening drive in eight straight games.

24. Distance of the first Matt Ryan touchdown pass? (Westgate)

The Falcons are a long-distance offense, so I take my chances on the over here.

25. Total Number of Penalties in the Game by both teams (Bovada)

Two smart teams who will keep it under.

26. Will a roughing-the-passer penalty be called in the game? (Bovada)

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -150 (2/3)

Two pocket quarterbacks who will get the benefit of the doubt. Decent odds on “Yes.”



Will Brady draw a flag for roughing the passer?

USATSI



27. Longest reception by Julio Jones (Westgate)

He jailbreaks stuff all the time and is a threat down the field.

28. Total receptions by Mohamed Sanu (Westgate)

If Bill Belichick’s plan is to take away Julio, then Sanu will get fed.

29. What will happen first? (Westgate)

Falcons score (-125)

Falcons punt (+140)

Again, the Falcons are great on opening drives. Take the over at that price.

30. Who will throw the first touchdown pass? (Bovada)

Tom Brady (-130)

Matt Ryan (+110)

Feels like the Pats are more likely to score running.

31. First Touchdown Scorer (Bovada)

Julio Jones (ATL) 15/2

LeGarrette Blount (NE) 8/1

Julian Edelman (NE) 8/1

Devonta Freeman (ATL) 17/2

Chris Hogan (NE) 10/1

Martellus Bennett (NE) 12/1

Dion Lewis (NE) 12/1

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) 12/1

Tevin Coleman (ATL) 14/1

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) 16/1

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) 20/1

James White (NE) 20/1

Danny Amendola (NE) 22/1

Tom Brady (NE) 22/1

Austin Hooper (ATL) 22/1

Matt Ryan (ATL) 28/1

Justin Hardy (ATL) 33/1

Levine Toilolo (ATL) 33/1

Joshua Perkins (ATL) 66/1

Eric Weems (ATL) 66/1

Any other touchdown scorer 11/2

32. Total Passing Yards for Tom Brady (Bovada)

If you like the Pats, you have to think it goes under, but the Falcons can be thrown on.

33. Total Rushing Yards for LeGarrette Blount (Bovada)

Love the over here because he can pound that front.

34. Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration? (Bovada)

Probably not happening.



Don’t expect celebrating to earn a flag.

USATSI



35. Will a 2-point conversion be successful in the game? (Bovada)

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -250 (2/5)

Also probably not happening.

36. Longest successful field goal in the game (Bovada)

Like the under here.

37. Total QB sacks (both teams combined) (Bovada)

If you like the under in total points, you have to like the over here.

38. Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game? (Bovada)

Gamble on “Yes.” There will be trickery.

39. The first score of the game will be a … (Bovada)

Patriots touchdown 9/5

Falcons touchdown 2/1

Patriots field goal 3/1

Falcons field goal 7/2

Falcons safety 20/1

Patriots safety 20/1

Two of the last five Super Bowls have seen a safety come in as the first score.

Cross-sport action

40. What will be higher on Super Bowl Sunday? (Bovada)

Patriots total points scored -140 (or 5/7)

Russell Westbrook points scored Even (or 1/1)

How are you going to bet against Westbrook?

41. What will be higher on Sunday? (Westgate)

Stephen Curry Points and Assists -2.5

Patriots/Falcons first half points

My head is spinning.

42. Who will have more? (Westgate)

Isaiah Thomas points

Patriots points -2.5

Gimme Baby Zeke.

43. Higher number? (Westgate)

Phil Mickelson fourth round score

Patriots rushing yards -44.5

44. Who will have more? (Westgate)

Jozy Altidore goals

Tom Brady interceptions

45. What will be higher? (Westgate)

Tiger Woods fourth round birdies

Patriots/Falcons field goals made



Tiger vs. Super Bowl prop? Yes, please.

USATSI



46. What will be higher? (Westgate)

Tiger Woods 72–hole score

Tom Brady gross passing yards

Postgame action



47. Super Bowl LI MVP (Bovada)

Tom Brady (NE) 7/5

Matt Ryan (ATL) 5/2

Julio Jones (ATL) 9/1

LeGarrette Blount (NE) 16/1

Julian Edelman (NE) 16/1

Devonta Freeman (ATL) 16/1

Dion Lewis (NE) 16/1

Chris Hogan (NE) 25/1

Vic Beasley (ATL) 40/1

Tevin Coleman (ATL) 40/1

Martellus Bennett (NE) 50/1

Mohamed Sanu (ATL) 50/1

Matt Bryant (ATL) 66/1

Malcom Butler (NE) 66/1

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) 66/1

Stephen Gostkowski (NE) 66/1

Austin Hooper (ATL) 66/1

Logan Ryan (NE) 66/1

James White (NE) 66/1

Devin McCourty (NE) 75/1

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) 100/1

Danny Amendola (NE) 150/1

Patrick Chung (NE) 150/1

Dwight Freeney (ATL) 150/1

Dont’a Hightower (NE) 150/1

Deion Jones (ATL) 150/1

Chris Long (NE) 150/1

Keanu Neal (ATL) 150/1

Rob Ninkovich (NE) 100/1

Levine Toilolo (ATL) 150/1

Eric Weems (ATL) 150/1

Field 25/1

A quarterback has been named Super Bowl MVP 27 times.

48. Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first? (Bovada)

God 2/1

Team/teammates 2/1

Coach 9/1

Family 9/1

Owner 9/1

Donald Trump 20/1

Does not mention anyone above 5/2

Always go God.

49. Will Matt Ryan win Regular Season MVP and Super Bowl MVP? (Bovada)

This is a good “Yes” bet if the Falcons win, because he’s going to get the first one and likely the second one.

50. What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach? (Bovada)

Clear 3/1

Lime/green 3/1

Orange 3/1

Yellow 3/1

Red 6/1

Blue 15/2

Purple 12/1

The Patriots poured blue Gatorade when they won in Super Bowl 49. That seems like great value.



Back to blue for the Pats?

USATSI



51. If the Patriots win, will Brady, Belichick or Kraft be seen shaking Roger Goodell’s hand on TV? (Bovada)

Yes -180 (or 5/9)

No +140 (or 7/5)

If the Pats win, there are going to be lots of shots of Belichick, Brady and Goodell. This is the ultimate awkward scenario whereby Goodell is forced to face the music.