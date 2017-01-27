VIDEO: Marseille 5-1 Montpellier: Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis hits hat-trick in convincing win

Marseille moved within four points of a Europa League qualifying position after thrashing Montpellier 5-1 at the Stade Velodrome.

A hat-trick from former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis and strikes from Rolando and Newcastle flop Florian Thauvin helped the Phocians to a convincing win.

Patrice Evra marked his return to French football with a place in Rudi Garcia’s starting XI as he completed 72 minutes’ worth of action in a fullback position.

The result leaves Marseille in fifth place in Ligue 1 and four points behind Lyon in the Europa League qualifying position.

Watch the goals below…..