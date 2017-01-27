Kings' Matt Barnes will reportedly turn himself in for New York nightclub incident



Yet again, Matt Barnes could be in trouble with the law

USATSI



Sacramento Kings Matt Barnes may be finally facing the music.

Over a month after Barnes was allegedly involved in an assault in a New York City nightclub, the Kings forward will reportedly turn himself in.

From the New York Daily News:

NBA player Matt Barnes is expected to soon turn himself in on misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly assaulting a woman during a brawl at a Chelsea nightclub, police sources said Friday.

According to the report, Barnes allegedly choked a “possible girlfriend” at Avenue nightclub on Dec. 5 and also punched a couple that was trying to break up the altercation. DeMarcus Cousins was at the club with Barnes and they both are being sued by the couple.

The Kings, who did their own investigation into the matter, have not fined or suspended either Barnes or Cousins since the day of the incident.

Sacramento’s next game is on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.