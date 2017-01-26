Tottenham FC transfer news: Anton Walkes joins MLS side Atlanta United on loan

Anton Walkes in action for Tottenham’s youth team

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Tottenham starlet Anton Walkes has joined Atlanta United on loan.

The defender is a product of Spurs’ youth academy and made his first-team debut in the club’s EFL Cup win against Gillingham back in September.

The 19-year-old has been a regular for Tottenham’s Under-23 side and now he has been sent out on loan to gain more experience.

Walkes has joined Atlanta United on a six-month deal and will part of the MLS side’s squad as they prepare for their first season in the league’s Eastern Conference.



