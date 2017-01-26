Tottenham FC transfer news: Anton Walkes joins MLS side Atlanta United on loan

Tottenham starlet Anton Walkes has joined Atlanta United on loan.

The defender is a product of Spurs’ youth academy and made his first-team debut in the club’s EFL Cup win against Gillingham back in September.

The 19-year-old has been a regular for Tottenham’s Under-23 side and now he has been sent out on loan to gain more experience.

Walkes has joined Atlanta United on a six-month deal and will part of the MLS side’s squad as they prepare for their first season in the league’s Eastern Conference.