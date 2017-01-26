CBI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co., N.V. (Symbol: CBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.44, changing hands as high as $34.13 per share. Chicago Bridge & Iron Co., N.V. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBI’s low point in its 52 week range is $26.12 per share, with $41.33 as the 52 week high point – that compares with a last trade of $33.95. According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CBI makes up 2.40% of the PowerShares WilderHill Progressive Energy Portfolio ETF (Symbol: PUW) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Wednesday.

