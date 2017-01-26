Australia completes 4-1 series win with 57-run victory over Pakistan

Posted



Australia has completed a 4-1 ODI series victory over Pakistan with a 57-run win at Adelaide Oval on Australia Day.

Led by centuries to David Warner and Travis Head, the home side finished their 50 overs with an imposing total of 7-369.

The tourists were always struggling to match the Australians, and they were dismissed for 312 in the 50th over.

Once Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat, the innings got off to an awful start for Pakistan, with Azhar Ali at second slip putting down a difficult chance from Warner off the first ball.

Warner would make the tourists pay. With Warner taking the lead role, he and Travis Head quickly got on top of the Pakistan bowling.

By the end of seven overs, Australia was going at almost a run a ball – and the opener brought up his 50 off 34 balls in the 11th over.

Some tight overs from Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz restricted the scoring, but the pair got going again and pushed the run-rate up towards a run a ball.

Warner completed his century (off 78 balls) with a single off Junaid Khan in the 26th over. Head made his 50 the following over, and the Australian total quickly moved past 200.

Mohammad Amir then dropped Warner on 129, and the opener responded by belting 17 runs off an over from Hasan Ali to reach his 150.

The carnage continued – with Head bringing up his maiden ODI century – until finally Warner was out on 179 when he was caught by Babar Azam at point off Junaid Khan to end a 284-run partnership.

Smith (4) swiftly followed, then Head and Glenn Maxwell (13) added 35 before the latter was out off Amir.

That made Australia 3-323 off 44.5 overs, and Pakistan continued to hit back with the wickets of Matthew Wade (8), Head (128), Peter Hansdcomb (1) and Mitchell Starc (6).

James Faulkner (18*) and Pat Cummins (1*) were there at the end, with Junaid Khan returning the best figures of 2-61.

Australia makes quick breakthrough

Pakistan’s task was made even harder as Azhar Ali was trapped in front by Mitchell Starc in the third over, with the tourists on 1-10.

Babar and Sharjeel Khan made a strong effort to consolidate for Pakistan, building a 130-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sharjeel was the dominant player in the pairing, striking a series of fours and sixes as he kept the tourists in the game, even as the required run rate crept up towards nine an over.

A key moment came in the 25th over, when Sharjeel tried to hook Starc over fine leg but skied the ball to Wade, ending his innings on 79 off 69 balls.

The tourists’ trouble intensified two overs later when Mohammad Hafeez (3) chased a wide delivery and edged to Smith, giving Starc his third wicket of the night.

Shoaib Malik came in, but he had to retire hurt on 10 in the 31st over, when he tried to fend off a Pat Cummins short ball and was hit on the wrist.

Babar pushed on, and hit three boundaries from an over from James Faulkner to give Pakistan some hope. He made his century with a single off Josh Hazlewood, but three balls later he was out, getting a leading edge to mid-on to depart for 100.

The cause was almost hopeless after that – Umar Akmal made 46 before being caught behind off Cummins and the Pakistan batsmen kept trying to chase, but the wickets kept falling.

Adam Zampa (1-61) dismissed Hasan Ali with the last ball of the 49th over, and Starc skittled Wahab Riaz off the first ball of the 50th over to finish with 4-42.

Topics:

sport,

cricket,

onedayseries,

adelaide-5000,

sa,

australia,

pakistan