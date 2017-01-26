Ashland Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ASH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ashland Incorporated (Symbol: ASH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.09, changing hands as high as $115.64 per share. Ashland Incorporated shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASH’s low point in its 52 week range is $88.30 per share, with $125.00 as the 52 week high point – that compares with a last trade of $115.26. According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ASH makes up 3.93% of the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW) which is trading higher by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

