Aston Villa FC news: Ross McCormack told he must apologise to Steve Bruce or his exile will continue

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is demanding a personal apology from Ross McCormack over the so-called ‘gate-gate’ saga, talkSPORT can reveal.

The 30-year-old striker has had a bitter falling out with the boss over his attendance record for the club.

McCormack – a £12million signing from Fulham in the summer – has been absent from training five times this season, and has subsequently been dropped from the Villa first-team by Bruce.

The Scotland international had claimed his latest absence from a training session was due to faulty security gates at his home which would not open.

It is understood McCormack has been training with the reserves since the falling out, and talkSPORT has been told his exile will continue until he personally apologises to Bruce, his Villa team-mates and the club.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Preston to explain the forward’s absence, Bruce said: “There has been too much indiscipline here at Villa.

“Not in 20 years in management have I ever gone down this route but I feel I have to make a stance because I will not put up with it on my watch.

“I won’t put up with it. If I do, then I will have the lunatics running the asylum.

“If I let people do what they want, we’ll have anarchy.

“You’re never going to create a team spirit if players are looking round giggling at each other because McCormack’s not turned up again.”