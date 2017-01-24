LISTEN: Mark Halsey blasts English refereeing – ‘Something has to fundamentally change with our elite referees!’

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey told talkSPORT there needs to be a serious overhaul of refereeing in the English game.

The standard of officiating in the Premier League has been under increasing criticism in recent months, and a series of high-profile mistakes this season have led to continued calls for the introduction of video technology.

Just this weekend there were a number of decisions which affected the outcome of various games – notably Arsenal’s win over Burnley.

Jon Moss made the call to dismiss Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka for a tackle on Steven Defour which many believed was not worthy of a red card, whilst he also awarded the North London side a last-gasp penalty from which Alexis Sanchez scored the winning goal.

The call for the spot kick was a controversial one, seeing as Laurent Koscielny – the victim of Ben Mee’s foul – was in an offside position when the ball was played into him.

Andre Marriner also found himself in the limelight, having failed to spot a clear foul on Raheem Sterling which would have given Manchester City a penalty – and the chance to extend their lead over Tottenham to 3-1.

But Kyle Walker’s push on the winger was not given as a foul, and Spurs went down the other end of the pitch and scored, levelling the score at 2-2 – which turned out to be the final result.

And with these questionable calls made on an almost weekly basis, changing the layout of the Premier League table, Halsey has blasted the standard of refereeing all across the English game.

“Something has to drastically be done with the standard of our officiating at the top level,” the 55-year-old said when he joined Mark Saggers on Kick Off.

“We all make mistakes, but the scale they’re being made on now is week in, week out.

“Something has to fundamentally change with our elite referees.

“But it’s not just at the elite level! I’ve seen Football League referees – I go along to Bury and watch the referees there, and go to other clubs and watch the referees there – and it’s all the way down!”