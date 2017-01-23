MidEast business confidence hit by lower oil prices in Q4

The fall in oil prices continues to hit business confidence in the Middle East hard, creating sharp declines in export and fiscal revenues, according to a new survey from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA).

The latest Global Economic Conditions Survey said lower oil prices has caused many governments in the region to cut back heavily on key spending projects, resulting in 51 percent of firms reporting that they feel less confident about the future in the fourth quarter of 2016 than in the previous period.

Commenting on the findings, Lindsay Degouve de Nuncques, head of ACCA Middle East, said: “This is particularly noticeable in Saudi Arabia, where the weakness of the government spending index has been the main driver of falling confidence.

“With the need to stabilise finances as well as raising interest rates to keep up with the US Fed’s tight monetary policy is placing considerable pressure on state investment.”

The survey said that by contrast, the UAE’s ability to adjust quickly to changing oil revenues means that there are signs of gradual recovery.

Degouve said austerity is expected to ease in 2017, and the prospect of the 2020 World Expo and Iran’s improving relationship with global trade offer encouragement for future investment.

However, while growth is set to improve this year, confidence has fallen slightly as the region’s poor performance impacts on prospects.

Globally, the survey said business confidence in Q4 has dropped amid on-going political and economic uncertainty with almost half (44 percent) of respondents expressing concern over falling income due to low levels of government expenditure, with another 43 percent reporting worsening business confidence.

The survey of over 4,500 finance professionals and business leaders worldwide has found that while the economic outlook has improved slightly in the US and China over the last quarter, confidence in the Middle East remains subdued.

Faye Chua, head of Business Insights at ACCA, said: “Current political uncertainty is clearly having an impact on global business confidence.

“However, it is not all bad news. Despite these concerns, the global economy may be on course for growth in 2017 as China responds positively to its economic stimulus programme and the US maintains a partial recovery.”