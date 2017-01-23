London gallery hosting 'first history of the selfie exhibition'

The first exhibition to explore the history of the selfie opens at a London art venue this spring.

The showcase, hosted at the Saatchi Gallery, will cover from 17th century Spanish artist Diego Velázquez to the present day.

The picture gallery, below, gives a flavour of what you can see at the exposition.

As part of the display, the venue, in partnership with Chinese technology giant Huawei, is launching a contest to find the most creative selfie.

It is calling on artists, photographers and selfie enthusiasts to get involved.

Visit www.saatchigallery.com/selfie/ for more information.