Web.com Tour golfer makes 15 on a par-5 hole, still not his worst round of the year

Poor Greg Eason. He is undoubtedly a terrific golfer, but he has had a really bad month. Eason opened the month with a pair of rounds in the 90s in the first Web.com Tour event of the season. Granted, the conditions at that tournament were brutal. But that doesn’t explain what he did this weekend. Eason shot another 90, this time at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

It gets worse. Eason actually made a 15 on a par 5. It’s not the worst score on a hole in PGA Tour history. Not even close, actually. But it wasn’t good. It touched off a front nine of 90.

In his 51-tournament career, Eason has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 25 nine times. He has gamely not withdrawn from a tournament despite some of the brutal scores.