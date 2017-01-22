Tributes at Budapest high school for bus crash victims

Candles and flowers are being left outside the high school in Budapest where the victims of a bus crash in Italy came from.

At least 16 people died and 40 were injured when the coach the students were travelling in crashed and burst into flames on a motorway near Verona.

The group of students, parents and teachers were on their way back from a ski trip in the French Alps.

Euronews spoke to a government minister about the help being provided to the families.

László Palkovics, the Minister of State for Higher Education, said: “We’re organising to bring in psychologists who can help.

“It depends on what the parents want but we would like to transport them very quickly to the location of the accident, to the places where their injured children are in hospital.”

Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, said his thoughts and prayers were with the families and friends of the students.

A Euronews correspondent in Budapest, Attila Magyar, reported: “The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, announced that the government will pay to bring the bodies home and for the transfer of parents to Italy.”