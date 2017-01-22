Eibar 0-4 Barcelona: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar on target as Catalan giants keep in touch at the top

Barcelona kept in touch at the top of LaLiga after thrashing Eibar 4-0 at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

The Catalan giants watched title rivals Real Madrid and Sevilla secure victories in their respective fixtures and knew a win was a must against the mid-table side.

Goals from Denis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar handed Luis Enrique’s team a comfortable victory on their travels.

The result leaves Barcelona in third place and two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand over both their nearest challengers.

Watch the goals below…