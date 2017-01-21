Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTH, JNJ, DG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH), where a total of 1,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of MTH’s average daily trading volume over the past month of 174,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2017 , with 967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,700 underlying shares of MTH. Below is a chart showing MTH’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 29,758 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of JNJ’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2017 , with 5,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange: Loading+chart++2017+TickerTech.com And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 12,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of DG’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2017 , with 4,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange: Loading+chart++2017+TickerTech.com For the various different available expirations for MTH options , JNJ options , or DG options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

