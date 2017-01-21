Liverpool FC news: 'No Joel Matip, NO DEFENCE!' – Angry Reds fans react to Swansea defeat at Anfield

Liverpool fans are not pleased after losing at home to Swansea – and some feel manager Jurgen Klopp is to blame.

The Reds came from 2-0 down to bring the score level to 2-2 in the second half, before Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a much-needed winner for Paul Clement’s side.

Despite being granted permission for Joel Matip to play by FIFA after the Africa Cup of Nations fallout, the former Schalke defender started the Anfield clash on the bench, coming on as a late sub as the Reds went direct in desperation.

Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan started at the back and woeful defending saw them concede THREE times in the second period.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino netted a double for the Reds but it was not enough to complete the comeback, a major setback in their title hopes.

Some fans just want to secure a place in the top four now, with most agreeing Matip should have played v the Welsh side.

See some of the best reaction, below…