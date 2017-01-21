Bulls' loss to Hawks so awful that Dwyane Wade apologizes for it

The Chicago Bulls lost 102-93 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but that score doesn’t come close to telling the story. Atlanta outscored Chicago 35-13 in the first quarter. In the first half, the Hawks built a 30-point lead and shot 67.6 percent. The Bulls made the final score look respectable by outscoring Atlanta 36-15 in the meaningless final frame, but they knew it was a disaster.

The performance was so bad, in fact, that Dwyane Wade, who scored four points on 2-for-10 shooting in 20 minutes, apologized to fans on Twitter afterward:

That performance was AWFUL!!! I apologize to all the Chicago fans and Wade fans. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 21, 2017

Wade wasn’t the only one upset by Chicago’s effort. Star swingman Jimmy Butler lamented the “terrible basketball” the Bulls are playing.

“We got to come out better, man,” Butler said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “We got to start playing better from the jump. 48 minutes, man. It’s terrible basketball. That’s not the way we’re supposed to play. It’s so disappointing because the way we practice isn’t the way that we play in the game. Don’t ask me why, I don’t know. Starting from me going all the way down the line, we’ve got to be better as a whole, as a team. Otherwise, we’re just going to keep getting our asses beat. It’s bad.”



Rough night for Dwyane Wade.

USATSI



Chicago has lost five of seven games, and it should thank a bunch of Eastern Conference teams for being even worse. At 21-23, the Bulls are still technically eighth in the East, with a 0.477 winning percentage ever so slightly above the 20-22 Milwaukee Bucks’ 0.476 winning percentage.