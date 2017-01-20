'It's an absolute punt' – Phil Brown on Manchester City's remarkable £175,000 deal with Southend for 13-year-old

Southend boss Phil Brown joined talkSPORT on Friday and gave his thoughts on Manchester City’s signing of Finley Burns.

City have paid the League One club £175,000, potentially rising to £250,000, to take the 13-year-old from their academy – a record deal for a player of that age.

Brown says Burns looks to be a decent prospect, having attracted interest from numerous clubs, but claims it is an ‘absolute punt’ by the Premier League giants.

“We had Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City interested in this lad,” said Brown, speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“He came up top in their scouting system. He is a central defender, a decent player, but I just can’t see them at that age.

“When they get to 17, 18 and start coming through the first team ranks, I starting noticing it then but at 14, 15, 16, I don’t see it.

“It is an absolute punt. They have got the money to be able to afford that.

“Our whole academy system probably costs £240,000 to £250,000 to run. So, for somebody like Man City to come in and buy one of our younger, precocious talents, you have got to let them go and accept it.”