Taxi crashes into void deck at Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A taxi crashed into the void deck of a housing block in Jurong West on Thursday morning (Jan 19) and ended up wedged in a walkway between two HDB blocks.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at Block 816, Jurong West Street 81, at about 8.10am.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene but no injuries were reported and the ambulance’s assistance was not required, SCDF said.

A police spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Photos of the incident posted on social media showed police at the scene of the incident, with curious onlookers surrounding the yellow ComfortDelGro cab and some taking photographs on their mobile phones.