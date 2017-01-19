Notre Dame goes nuts from 3, but Jonathan Isaac is star in FSU win

The ACC schedule is only six games deep, and already there are no undefeated teams left in league play.

That became fact on Wednesday night when No. 10 Florida State held on to beat No. 15 Notre Dame 83-80 in a game that lived up to a surprising billing. Both teams were 16-2 at tip, fighting for the top of the conference standings alongside North Carolina.

Takeaways

1. Jonathan Isaac guaranteed himself as a lottery pick this year

The lanky stretch 4 had the best game of his season, scoring 23 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and earning seven blocks, including two on the final sequence of the game. Isaac is such a tantalizing prospect. He’s about 6-foot-10, can step out and shoot (both his 3-pointers on Wednesday night came in big moments and kept FSU with a safe lead) and gets ahead in transition. The defense is coming along so well, though. Here are four of his seven blocks. I can’t find the logic for him not being a top-10 pick in June. He’s already on the fast track to being our national Freshman of the Week next Tuesday.

2. No team will lose again this season like Notre Dame did on Wednesday

Florida State was able to induce Notre Dame, which entered the night as the No. 3 team in college basketball in turnover rate, into 18 giveaways. That was a big showing from a good-not-great defensive team.

But Notre Dame was out of its mind from deep, shooting 71 percent from 3 on 15-of-21 shooting. The 3-point barrage offset the turnover gap. How many times this season will we see a team make 15 3-pointers and lose? Few. And if it happens, perhaps it’s on a 15-of-33 kind of night. When you’re hitting almost all of your triples and you score 80 points? Losses shouldn’t happen.

I’ve got a lot of goodies on Notre Dame right here. Get a look at why this team is good again, and note that end-of-game stuff. The Irish scored 13 points in the final 2:05 and almost ripped out another opponent’s heart. FSU needed everything it could get from Isaac and Co. to ward off the witchcraft.



Jonathan Isaac’s performance was wowing over Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Getty Images



3. Another big test for FSU up next

The Seminoles are in the midst of a six-game stretch against ranked teams. They’ve gone 4-1, which is spectacular. Lucky for the Noles, four of the six games are in Tallahassee. Louisville comes to town on Saturday. Remember, Quentin Snider, one of Louisville’s two best offensive players, is out with a hip flexor. The Seminoles have a great opportunity to improve to 18-2, rise in the polls and position themselves on the track for a No. 1 seed. A win over the Cards will be necessary, though.

And credit to FSU in getting a win over such a game Notre Dame squad. The Seminoles lost Braian Angola-Rodas to an ankle injury in the first half. Dwayne Bacon played 31 minutes but was just OK and even fouled out. Notre Dame had a 64-62 lead with less than six minutes remaining, but then came an 11-1 Noles run. It’s great to finally see a Florida State team with this much talent coming through.