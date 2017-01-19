Evans Picks Out Winning Style In Melbourne

Daniel Evans, No. 51 in the Emirates ATP Rankings, needed some tennis clothes before playing in his next tournament, the Australian Open.

His contract with his previous clothing supplier, Nike, had ended last December. So Evans, much like a recreational tennis player or even a beginner would do, visited a clothing store – in his case, Uniqlo – and picked up some clothes for his matches.

“I just went to the store and bought a load of clothes the other day, plain clothes,” Evans said on Wednesday when asked about his fashion. The Brit had just beaten seventh seed Marin Cilic in the second round in Melbourne for the biggest win of his career.

The shirts cost him $19.99, Evans said. He didn’t recall how much the shorts were. “I didn’t look. I just picked the shorts up. I was more worried about the shirts,” he said.





Evans bought 18 shirts this past weekend and returned to buy some more on Wednesday before his match against Cilic. He doesn’t think he’ll have to run that errand again, though.

“No, I only wore one shirt today,” he said on Wednesday. “I’m good till Friday. We’re good.”

Evans’ tennis has also been very good. The 26-year-old Brit matched his best Grand Slam result by beating Cilic and advancing to the third round Down Under.

Before this week, the Birmingham native had never won a match at the season’s first Grand Slam. Last year, during his debut as a qualifier, Evans fell to Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in straight sets.

“It was really good,” said Evans, who faces Aussie Bernard Tomic in the third round. “I think I played as well as I can play today. I was really pleased with how I played especially towards the end of the match… Definitely the biggest win.”