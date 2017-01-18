Paying a heavy price: Melilla's "Mule Ladies"

Every day, hundreds of women line up outside the Spanish enclave of Melilla in North Africa.

They are queuing for the right to carry bundles of goods, often weighing up to 100kg through the desert heat for as little as 10 euros a day.

The bundles may be second-hand clothes, food or anything that can effectively be “smuggled” into Morocco.

The story of these “Mule women” is told by Gonçalo Fonseca, a Portuguese photographer based in Barcelona. He was struck that the only news that reached Europe from the area was about migrants trying to climb the border fence.

But the brutal treatment of the workers who try to earn a living within the system is even more striking.

Human Rights organisations estimate the number of “mule women” at between 5.000 and 8.000. The Spanish authorities allow this “low profile” smuggling because it’s very profitable for the autonomous city of Melilla, NGO’s claim.

Melilla authorities call this “atypical commerce”. The crowds often block the borders for hours causing tensions and sometimes dangerous stampedes.

Despite their hardships, many of the women were reluctant to speak, Fonseca spent a month at the Barrio Chino, a pedestrian border cross, always crowded with these “mule women” and he gained the trust of some of them.

“Most of the time I didn’t photograph at all. I tried to talk with the workers and help them carry the heavy bundles of Spanish merchandise. I wanted to experience what they lived so I could understand it better.” says Fonseca.

“I was fortunate enough to have met Fatma, a 70 year old porter, who opened up her home and her life to me. She had spent her better years carrying the heaviest of bundles, and her health started to fade. She wanted compensation for her former employers and she blamed them for her multiple ailings. All she wanted was 100 euros but they flat out denied.”