Report: Wolves trying to trade Ricky Rubio before deadline; 7 teams that make sense

The

Minnesota Timberwolves

are “actively shopping”

Ricky Rubio

, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rubio, 26, was once seen as the future of the franchise at point guard, but new president and coach Tom Thibodeau drafted his successor,

Kris Dunn

, last June. Swingman

Shabazz Muhammad

could also reportedly be headed out the door in a potential Rubio deal.

From The Vertical:

The Timberwolves have attached Rubio to multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad to several teams around the NBA, league sources said. Minnesota has been seeking something of a “bridge” guard in return, a player capable of starting in the short term, but who’ll ultimately settle into a backup role and give way to rookie Kris Dunn to become the long-term starter, league sources said.

The

Sacramento Kings

have had a strong interest in acquiring Rubio, but there’s no traction on a deal between those two teams, league sources said. So far, the Timberwolves are trying to exhaust the market elsewhere for a better return of assets than the Kings can offer.