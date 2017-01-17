Nowhere for Mercedes F1 recruit Bottas to hide, Brundle reckons

Ex-Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle believes Valtteri Bottas will have nowhere to hide following his switch from Williams to Mercedes for 2017.

After weeks of speculation following the surprise retirement of Nico Rosberg just days after he won his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, Bottas was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s new team-mate on Monday.

“Bottas has got the speed, but it’s a different story when you turn up in a car where winning races and the championship is expected, not a wish,” Brundle said at Autosport International, before Bottas’s deal was made official.

“There is nowhere to run and hide – I think Valtteri has the mental capacity to handle that.

“Lewis is kind of ‘bring it on, send anybody you like and I’ll be faster than them’, but I think he would be a bit more edgy if it was Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel.

“Where it gets really exciting is at the end of this season, when so many top drivers are out of contract.”

Brundle added that he could not understand Rosberg’s decision to retire as soon as he won the title, and he believes it could disturb Mercedes’ momentum.

“It left Mercedes in a very difficult position, and it might actually affect them for a couple of seasons,” he said.

“I admire that Nico had the courage of his convictions to say ‘this is the high point, I’m going to jump off now because I’ve achieved everything I wanted to’ – it’s a bold and brave decision.

“But where’s the passion, where’s the commitment, to show the world again you’re the best in this amazing car, this amazing team?

“Most of us would have given anything to drive that car for just one season in our careers.

“If you do get to the peak, enjoy the view and the jubilation of descent – don’t take the lift down or the first emergency exit.

“I don’t get it. But full respect to him, and you can’t question that, it’s his decision. But that doesn’t mean I understand it.”