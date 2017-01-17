FA Cup fourth round: Manchester United to host Wigan, Chelsea and Brentford to play West London derby – draw in full

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all been drawn at home against lower-league opposition in the FA Cup fourth round draw.

The Red Devils will host Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford, with the Latics currently managed by former United reserve coach Warren Joyce.

Chelsea face something of a West London derby, with the visit of Brentford to Stamford Bridge, whilst League Two promotion contenders Wycombe travel to White Hart Lane to clash with Spurs.

The only non-league sides remaining in the competition will face home matches having won replays on January 17.

Sutton United will play Leeds United after beating AFC Wimbledon, whilst Lincoln City host Brighton having knocked out Ipswich with a last-gasp winning goal.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Tottenham v Wycombe

Derby v Leicester

Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle

Sutton v Leeds

Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves

Souhampton/Norwich v Arsenal

Lincoln v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Burnley v Bristol City

Blackburn v Blackpool

Fulham v Hull

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Matches to be played January 27-30