FA Cup fourth round: Manchester United to host Wigan, Chelsea and Brentford to play West London derby – draw in full

The FA Cup fourth round draw can be seen, in full, below…
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all been drawn at home against lower-league opposition in the FA Cup fourth round draw.
The Red Devils will host Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford, with the Latics currently managed by former United reserve coach Warren Joyce.
Chelsea face something of a West London derby, with the visit of Brentford to Stamford Bridge, whilst League Two promotion contenders Wycombe travel to White Hart Lane to clash with Spurs.
The only non-league sides remaining in the competition will face home matches having won replays on January 17.
Sutton United will play Leeds United after beating AFC Wimbledon, whilst Lincoln City host Brighton having knocked out Ipswich with a last-gasp winning goal.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Tottenham v Wycombe
Derby v Leicester
Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle
Sutton v Leeds
Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves
Souhampton/Norwich v Arsenal
Lincoln v Brighton
Chelsea v Brentford
Manchester United v Wigan
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield
Burnley v Bristol City
Blackburn v Blackpool
Fulham v Hull
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Matches to be played January 27-30