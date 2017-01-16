Mercedes F1 recruit Bottas is 'no-nonsense', boss Wolff says

Valtteri Bottas is a “no-nonsense guy” joining Mercedes at the right time to see if he is capable of winning in Formula 1, according to Toto Wolff.

The now-former Williams driver was announced as Nico Rosberg’s replacement and Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate for 2017 in a presentation to F1 squad’s staff at Brackley on Monday.

It was the final announcement in a sequence of confirmations, starting with Pascal Wehrlein joining Sauber and Felipe Massa returning to Williams to replace the released Bottas.

Wolff said Bottas was Mercedes’ first choice to replace Rosberg when the world champion retired just days after winning the 2016 title.

“Valtteri is a no-nonsense guy: down to earth, straightforward and very focused,” said Mercedes boss Wolff, who has also been part of Bottas’s management team.

“Pretty Finnish, to be honest, and a great fit for us.

“He has an impressive track record in the junior categories and nine podiums in F1 but now it’s time for the next level, to see how he can step up to challenge for race wins and for championships.

“We have confidence in Valtteri’s ability and it’s one of the reasons that he is the driver we set our sights on this winter.

“The next weeks will be busy as we work to build relationships so Valtteri understands the team and the car.

“But that’s an exciting challenge that will bring us fresh energy and a new dynamic between the drivers.”

Bottas, yet to reach the top step of the podium in 77 starts, said he is looking forward to getting on with the job and getting to know his new colleagues.

“I’ve had a really warm welcome so far,” he said.

“Of course, I have a lot more people to meet and new faces to remember but initially everything has felt very good.

“I’m really impressed with the facilities and I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone better.

“My first experience with Mercedes power was in F3 back in 2009 and, of course, I know the power unit well from the last three years with Williams.

“But there are a lot of new things to learn with the car and also with how the team operates at the factory, in testing and at the races.”

Rosberg will retain an involvement with Mercedes in 2017, as an ambassador for the team.