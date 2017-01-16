LISTEN: Everton have seven or eight Tom Davies’ in the academy, Under-23s boss David Unsworth tells talkSPORT

Everton Under-23s coach David Unsworth believes Tom Davies has what it takes to be a top class England player, and also told talkSPORT there are ‘seven or eight’ other future star in the club’s flourishing academy.

Davies was named man-of-the-match for a display that belied his tender age as the Toffees smashed four goals past Manchester City in a convincing win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The 18-year-old – who was born on the day England were knocked out of the 1998 World Cup by Argentina, where David Beckham was infamously sent off – out battled Pep Guardiola’s men in midfield and scored his first senior goal with a delicate chip over Claudio Bravo.

“That individual performance from Tom was fantastic,” former Everton defender Unsworth told talkSPORT host Jim White.

“It was the first time I saw him performing to the level he’s been performing for the last 18 months for the under-23s. He really came of age yesterday.

“He can have whatever future he wants, especially if he keeps playing like that. He’s going to be a top, top player, he’s going to play for his country.”

It wasn’t just Davies who impressed, with 20-year-old defender Mason Holgate also outstanding at the back against City, while 19-year-old forward Ademola Lookman, a summer signing from Charlton, came off the bench to score on his club debut.

Asked how many more future stars the Toffees are harbouring in their academy ranks, Unsworth added: “I think there are a lot. People say in academies there might be two or three coming through, but I really believe there are probably six, seven, eight players.

“These are young boys who have already made their senior debuts for Everton, are training with the first team every day and could do what Tom did yesterday.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin [19 – forward] has already made his debut this season, Mason Holgate is performing as well as Tom Davies, the likes of Matthew Pennington [22 – defender], Jonjoe Kenny [19 – defender], Kieran Dowell [19 – midfielder], have all made their debuts for the first team and I fully expect them to go on to play for Everton for a number of years.”

The youth coach also told talkSPORT that Everton is the perfect environment for talented youngsters to improve and find their feet at the top level, with this next crop hoping to follow in the footsteps of England internationals Wayne Rooney, Ross Barkley and John Stones.

“There are a lot of ex-Everton players who are coaching here now, guys who have a real passion and desire and love for this club, and you see that in the young players coming through the ranks,” said the 43-year-old.

“At the end of the day, these young players have to go out and play and also have that desire to be a player, and I think it helps that there are so many ex-Everton players here now, who love the club and all they want to do is help these young lads come through.”

