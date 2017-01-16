In pictures: Emirates American Football League at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai

1 of 9
Shane Szymczak of Abu Dhabi Wild Cats runs with the ball during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)
Robby Lopez of Abu Dhabi Wild Cats looks on during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)
Paul Carrizosa of Abu Dhabi Wold Cats is tackled by Te’Andre Daher of Ai Ain Desert Foxes during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)
Jay Hall of Al Ain Desert Foxes runs with the ball during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)
Mark Chambers of Abu Dhabi Wild Cats looks on during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)
Jay Hall of Al Ain Desert Foxes is tackled by Mark Chambers of Abu Dhabi Wild Cats during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)
Quiton Collins of Al Ain Desert Foxes is tackled during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)
Quiton Collins of Al Ain Desert Foxes is tackled during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)
Players of Abu Dhabi Wild Cats stand on the side line during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)