Transfer rumours on Sunday 15 January: Chelsea to replace Costa with Morata, Sevilla want Rashford and Fonte heading to Liverpool

The latest round-up of transfer rumours…

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is already looking at replacements for Diego Costa and is rumoured to be interested in Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata. (The Sun)

The club also have an interest in signing Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller if Costa leaves Chelsea. He could cost £75m. (Sunday Express)

Costa’s team-mates have urged striker to apologise over the dispute that saw him left out of Saturday’s 3-0 win at Leicester. (Telegraph)

Man City, previously linked with Danny Rose, are now said to be considering making a £20m bid for Tottenham’s other left-back, Ben Davies. (The Sun)

Sevilla, Europa League winners for the last three years, are eyeing a shock loan move for Man United teenager Marcus Rashford. (The Sun)

Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng are interested in signing Man United’s Ashley Young, 31. (The Sun)

Liverpool want to sign Portugal centre-back Jose Fonte, 33, from Southampton and may offer Mamadou Sakho in exchange. (Daily Mirror)

PSG are interested in signing Chelsea’s 23-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi. (L’Equipe)

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan says the club will not be selling Dimitri Payet in the January transfer window. (Guardian)

Payet’s representatives and West Ham bosses met and a sale at the end of the season was not ruled out. (Sunday Times)

Marseille would be willing to loan Payet back to West Ham for the rest of the season if the Hammers agree to sell this month. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa hope to sign Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes on a permanent deal. (Birmingham Mail)

Boro are keen on Hull attacker Robert Snodgrass, but whereas West Ham offered £3m, Aitor Karanka’s side are willing to pay £10m for him. (The Sun)

Newcastle want to sign Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, who is valued at £20m by the London club. (Newcastle Chronicle)

