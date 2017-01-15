Sir Stirling Moss hospitalised with chest infection in Singapore

Sir Stirling Moss is recovering from a serious chest infection in hospital in Singapore.

The 87-year-old was admitted to hospital on December 22.

Moss was four times a runner-up in Formula 1’s drivers’ standings, having won 16 grands prix.

Due to the severity of the infection there were complications that, according to a statement from Moss’s office, have meant “recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished”.

“However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable,” continued the statement.

“Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends.

“The hospital in Singapore is second to none and the consultants, doctors, nurses, therapists and staff looking after him could not be more wonderful.

“Lady Moss says she could not wish for a better facility or a more qualified team.”

Once Moss is discharged, he and his wife are expected to stay in Singapore for further recuperation before heading home to the UK.

MOSS STATS

World championship GP starts: 66

Wins: 16

Poles: 16

Fastest laps: 19

World championship sportscar wins: 12