NFL Playoffs Bracket: Patriots beat Texans, set record with trip to AFC title game

When people think of brackets, they think of the NCAA Tournament, but like any tournament, the NFL playoffs are a bracket as well. We’ll break down the bracket for both conferences as the playoff games unfold.

AFC

The Patriots didn’t come out on fire against the Texans, but they eventually took care of business, winning 34-16 (and covering an all-time spread) in a game that was a lot closer than it should have been. But a win is a win and people did their job for the most part, so Bill Belichick should be happy.

He’s also probably pretty pleased about the Patriots pulling off a feat that doesn’t seem even possible: New England is headed to its sixth straight AFC Championship Game next weekend.

For six years in a row the Patriots have had the opportunity to play for a trip to the Super Bowl. They were previously tied with the Raiders (1973-77) with five straight trips, but now the honor belongs only to the Pats. They’ll see a much more difficult test in their next game, however, because the two teams playing on Sunday night are substantially better than Houston.

NFC

If you were looking for a statement game from a team in the divisional round, you got it from the Atlanta Falcons. After allowing Seattle to march on a game-opening drive that lasted nearly nine minutes, the Falcons stepped up in a huge way, dominating the Seahawks in a 36-20 win that probably wasn’t even that close.

Matt Ryan and crew came out smoking hot, rolling down the field for a touchdown on their first drive. It looked like this game was going to be close, but everything turned on a trip, with Russell Wilson falling backward into the end zone for a safety.

Including the safety, the Falcons would pile up 19 unanswered points to pull away and put themselves in position to possibly host the NFC Championship Game. If the Packers beat the Cowboys on Sunday (they play 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX, here’s all the info on how to watch it), the Falcons will host Green Bay.

If Dallas wins, the Cowboys will host the NFC Championship Game. That would mean the Falcons just lit up Seattle in the final game in the Georgia Dome, which will give way for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium the Falcons are building.