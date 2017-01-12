VIDEO: Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos set new Spanish unbeaten record in Copa del Rey

Real Madrid set a new Spanish unbeaten record of 40 games after coming from 3-1 down to draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos trailed by two goals with seven minutes left to play before Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema ensured Zinedine Zidane’s men left Andalucia with a place in history as well as the quarter-finals.

A Danilo own goal gave the hosts the lead, but Marco Asensio levelled the scores on the night after completing a mazy run which started in his own half.

Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra restored the home side’s advantage to give them a fighting chance of progression. However, two late goals from Ramos and Benzema cut short those dreams as Madrid advanced 6-3 on aggregate.

