Martin Brundle had minor heart attack during 2016 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 commentator Martin Brundle has revealed he suffered a minor heart attack during Sky’s broadcast of the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Sky Sports F1 expert had just finished his duties for his channel’s main live race feed in Monte Carlo when he had to make a dash to the podium for the post-event interviews with the top three.

It was during the run that Brundle suffered the issue, and only found out afterwards how serious it was.

“I had a small heart attack running to do the podium in Monaco,” Brundle said on stage at Autosport International.

“I ended up with a 23mm stent in my left anterior descending.”

Brundle underwent a heart operation soon after the Monaco race and missed the following grand prix in Canada so he could recover.

He thought the injury would force him out of a drive he had secured in the Road to Le Mans LMP3 support race at the 24 Hours, but was given the all clear by medical staff.

“I didn’t think I could do the race,” Brundle said.

“And the cardio guy said to me, ‘Yeah, you can do the race. Just don’t forget your blood thinners.’

“So I rang Zak [Brown] and Richard [Dean, United Autosports team chiefs] – then did 75 laps at Palmer Sports in a car, had bruises coming out of my chest, but I love Le Mans and thought ‘I’m not going to miss this’.”

Brundle went on to put his car on pole position.

“I sat in the press conference and there was a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old sitting there alongside me, and I thought ‘that’s not bad for an old geezer of 57’,” he said.

“We finished second in the race, which was unfortunate, but to drive a prototype car out of the pitlane at Le Mans is extraordinary – you get a bit sweaty, get a bit scared.

“I miss that feeling so much. I’ll do it again this year if I get half a chance.

“I talk to other drivers about it, like DC [David Coulthard] and he says ‘Martin, grow up, you are no longer a racing driver’. And Damon [Hill], and others. I’m a bit like Rubens Barrichello, I just can’t wait to get back in a car. I’m hard-wired in that respect.

“I’m a racing driver who does television, I don’t see myself as a television person.”