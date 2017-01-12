Ferrer Put To Moët Test; Thiem's Beach Experience

David Ferrer has his champagne-pouring skills challenged in Auckland.

It hasn’t all been about tennis for players this week. ATPWorldTour.com provides a recap of the highlights.

ASB Classic – Auckland, New Zealand

David Ferrer visited the Moët & Chandon lounge for a flute pouring competition.

Next Gen ATP star Karen Khachanov and Marcus Daniell met up with top New Zealand chef Nic Watt for a helicopter visit to Waiheke Island and some scalloping. Watch

Khachanov, Jiri Vesely, Dustin Brown and Diego Schwartzman had fun at the official players’ party.

Jack Sock served as the umpire for a Moët & Chandon exhibition, with the winner of the match receiving a Jeroboam signed by the American.

Moet and Chandon off-court news

Apia International Sydney – Sydney, Australia

Dominic Thiem was among those to attend the official players’ party in Sydney. The top seed also enjoyed a visit to The Beach at Cutaway, Barangaroo Reserve. Watch

Kyle Edmund had a hair-raising experience as he visited Luna Park Sydney on his 22nd birthday.

