Why does alcohol make you hungry? Blame biology

Have you ever woken up famished after a big night of drinking? New research has found there is a biological reason for why we overeat when we drink alcohol.

Key points: Researchers discover underlying neurological link between binge drinking and binge eating

Lab mice consumed larger amounts of food on days they were given alcohol

They discovered alcohol activates a specific set of hypothalamic neurons associated with feeding behaviour

Overeating and eating junk food while drunk has popularly been blamed on a simple lack of self-control, but scientists at London’s Francis Crick Institute have found there could be a scientific reason.

They discovered that the specific brain cells or neurons which stimulate the urge to eat can be activated by alcohol as well as by hunger.

“The alcohol is active in the brain on a group of nerve cells in the area of the brain that regulates food intake, and these nerve cells make a protein called agouti-related proteins — so they are AgRP neurons,” said Gary Wittert, the head of the School of Medicine at Adelaide University.

“And when these neurons make this protein, they regulate food intake and alcohol is modulating the effect of these neurons so as to increase food intake.”

In an experiment, mice subjected to a three-day “alcoholic weekend” — the equivalent of 18 standard drinks — were found to eat significantly more food than their sober counterparts.

The researchers found that blocking the activity of the hunger-promoting neurons in some of the mice eliminated alcohol-induced overeating.

Professor Wittert, who was not involved in the research, said the findings are surprising, considering alcohol is calorie dense and should in theory supress appetite signals.

“Alcohol itself is seven kilocalories per gram, so you’re getting quite a large calorie load from drinking alcohol.

“It can’t be stored, the only way you can dispose of alcohol is to metabolise it for energy, and so that means that anything that you’re eating at the same time or shortly afterwards is going to be preferentially stored.

“So the food choices that you make of course are going to then matter.”

Discovery could explain greasy food preference

Professor Wittert said it is quite possible the activation of the neurons could also distort the food choices we make.

“These nerve cells and these pathways don’t work in isolation.

“There are lots of pathways involved in regulating particular food choices and I think that it’s quite feasible and believable and probable that there are pathways that also involve selections of particular kinds of foods, whether they’re more salty foods or whether they’re more sugary foods or whether they’re more fatty foods, which I think is particularly the case here.”

He said while there is more to learn in this sphere, it is clear people should never plan to binge drink.

“Binge drinking shouldn’t be engaged in at all,” he said.

“Certainly if people do for some reason inadvertently or for planned reasons happen to binge drink it should be something that’s highly moderated and learnt from and not engaged in on an ongoing basis.”

