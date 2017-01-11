West Ham transfer news: Hammers flop Simone Zaza set for loan move to Valencia

West Ham flop Simone Zaza is on the verge of completing a loan to Valencia, despite the shock departure of their former coach Cesar Prandelli.

The Italy international was sent back to Juventus half way through a season-long loan in east London after a miserable spell with the club.

Despite his poor form in England, Valencia were among the clubs interested on securing his services for the second half of the season with no obvious route back into the first team at Juve.

And now Cope Valencia are reporting that the La Liga sign have won the race to land him this month with a loan deal until the summer most likely.

Zaza’s compatriot Prandelli quit the club after just 10 games last month and it was thought that his departure may scupper Valencia’s move for Zaza.

But it does not appear as though that is the case with the striker close to agreeing to the switch, which could be made permanent in the summer.

The 25-year-old played a total of 11 times for West Ham, with five of those as sub, and failed to score a single goal.