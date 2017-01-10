Uganda: Museveni Appoints New Army Commander

Photo: Daily Monitor Former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Katumba Wamala (file photo).

Kampala — President Museveni on Monday night shook up the army leadership dropping Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Katumba Wamala.

UPDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Paddy Ankunda confirmed the development and is expected to issue a statement later today.

Gen Wamala who has been appointed Minister of State for Works pending vetting by Parliament was unaware of the development when contacted on Tuesday morning.

“Well, I have just woken up. Wait for the official statement,” he said.

Maj Gen David Muhoozi, who until recently was commanding the Land Forces is the new CDF.

President Museveni also dropped his son Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba from Special Forces Commander (SFC) and named him Special Presidential Advisor in charge of operations.

SFC is in charge of the president’s security and other sensitive installations in the country.

Lt Col Don Nabaasa who was promoted to Colonel, is the acting SFC commander.

Major Gen Mbadi who has been serving as Chief of Staff is now the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces. Maj Gen Mbadi was for a long time Mr Museveni’s bodyguard.

Lt Gen Charles Angina who was deputising Gen Katumba, has also been moved and named Deputy Commander Operation Wealth Creation.

Brigadier Peter Elwelu who was commanding the Mbarara-based 2nd Division Brigade has been promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed commander Land Forces.

Gen Elwelu has been in the news lately. He commanded the raid on the Rwenzururu Kingdom Palace that left more than 100 people dead.

In other transfers, Brig Okiding the outgoing UPDF contingent commander in Somalia has been promoted to Major General and named Commander Field Artillery.

Chief of Military Intelligence Brigadier Charles Bakahumura has been transferred and appointed Chief of Logistics and Engineering.