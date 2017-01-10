The Week In Instagrams

By -
0
11


Cant go without saying it was so special having mom and dad there this past weekend.. Finally got a W with them there! Their support they give me week in and week out is amazing. Lucky to have such great parents 👍🏽
Social Media

Justin Thomas’ win in Hawaii, Morgan Pressel’s big charity event, and Tiger Woods’ 2017 goals



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY