CONFIRMED: FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams after unanimous backing

The famous World Cup trophy
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
FIFA’s council has voted unanimously in favour of expanding the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026.
The FIFA Council has rubber-stamped plans to expand the famous competition from its current 32-team format from 2026 onwards.
Delegates in Zurich were asked to vote on four proposals to make a change or stick with the existing format.
This is the first time since the 1998 World Cup that changes have been made to the make-up of the tournament.
It means the 2026 competition is set to feature 16 groups of three, instead of the more common four-team groups.