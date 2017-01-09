Podcast: Danny Kelly's Trans Europe Express – Sunday, January 8

Danny Kelly is joined by Andy Brassell to take a look at all the big football news from the continent.

They discuss Inter Milan’s revival under Stefano Pioli – take in action from Spain, Germany and France, and look at potential Premier League transfer targets.

This week’s European cult hero is the former AC Milan and Brazil defender Cafu, and there’s also time for a chat about the Chinese Super League and its seemingly never ending riches.

Listen above, or click here to download the podcast from iTunes.