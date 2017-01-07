Abu Dhabi's Mubadala said to mull up to $15bn investment in tech fund

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Development Co is reportedly mulling plans to commit up to $15 billion to partner with a new fund to invest in global technology.

Bloomberg reported that Mubadala is looking to partner with SoftBank Group Corp and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in the SoftBank Vision Fund which is set to close in January and will be capped at $100 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said no agreements have been reached, and Mubadala hasn’t made a final decision on the amount it will invest, adding that a spokesman for Mubadala declined to comment.

SoftBank, a Japanese internet firm, announced in October that it planned to invest at least $25 billion into the fund over the next five years, while the lead partner, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is putting in at least $45 billion.

Apple confirmed on Wednesday its plans to invest $1 billion in the fund.