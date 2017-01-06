Scotland in favour of FIFA expanding World Cup to 148 teams*

*DISCLAIMER: Like FIFA’s World Cup expansion plans, this article is just a joke.

Scotland has thrown its full backing behind FIFA plans to expand the World Cup from 32 teams and have called for the world governing body to make it a 148-nation tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is considering an expansion from 32 to 48 international sides for the 2026 tournament, but the Scots are hoping he’ll let a few more two-bob teams sneak in.

“With these plans, FIFA are in grave danger of not diluting the World Cup enough,” said the Tartan Army’s Phil McAvity.

“If they expand it to 48 teams, you could end up with DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Benin all qualifying, which is great, but Scotland are ranked below all of them, so we could do with FIFA letting in a few more.

“148 should be enough. We might just squeeze in then via a play-off against Tahiti.”