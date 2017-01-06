Djokovic Inspires The Future In Doha; Nadal Cuddles Koala

Follow all the latest off-court action on MyATP! Download the app for iPhone or Android or visit MyATP.com.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open – Doha, Qatar

Defending champion Novak Djokovic held a kids clinic with 11 lucky Qatari youngsters.

World No. 1 Andy Murray and Djokovic officially launched the 2017 ATP World Tour season at the Museum of Islamic Art. Watch

Murray, Djokovic, Tomas Berdych and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga attended the tournament’s player party, where they were in the hot seat as Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares interviewed them for ATP World Tour Uncovered.

Malek Jaziri, Andrey Kuznetsov, Florian Mayer and Gerald Melzer were on hand to assist with the draw ceremony.

Brisbane International Presented By Suncorp – Brisbane, Australia

Stan Wawrinka showed no fear as he did the Gold Coast SkyClimb. Watch

Rafael Nadal made a new furry friend during his first trip to Brisbane: a koala named Dian. Watch

Top seed Milos Raonic took a ride on the CityCat to take in the Brisbane city sights. Watch

Kei Nishikori had his cooking skills put to the test as he learned how to make prawns on the BBQ on South Bank beach, while David Ferrer also learned to make a quick and healthy dish on stage in front of fans.

Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem participated in kids’ day activities.

Thanasi Kokkinakis met with the tournament ball kids and participated in a short drill with them before presenting them with their official caps.

Gilles Simon signed autographs and visited the Peugeot Mini Tennis activity.

Aircel Chennai Open – Chennai, India

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Roberto Bautista Agut, Damir Dzumhur, Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni were among those to ring in the New Year at the player party at the official tournament hotel.

Bautista Agut and Steve Darcis were challenged in a cook-off as they made a pizza recipe from a book about healthy eating.

Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Duran and Molteni participated in the Play the Pros Kids’ Clinic.