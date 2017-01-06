Djokovic Inspires The Future In Doha; Nadal Cuddles Koala

Qatar ExxonMobil Open – Doha, Qatar

Defending champion Novak Djokovic held a kids clinic with 11 lucky Qatari youngsters.

World No. 1 Andy Murray and Djokovic officially launched the 2017 ATP World Tour season at the Museum of Islamic Art. Watch

Murray, Djokovic, Tomas Berdych and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga attended the tournament’s player party, where they were in the hot seat as Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares interviewed them for ATP World Tour Uncovered.

