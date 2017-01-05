Arsene Wenger dismisses concerns over Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez after Bournemouth 'tantrum'

Arsene Wenger says he is not surprised Alexis Sanchez is frustrated at Arsenal, but insists that does not mean the Chilean wants to quit the club.

Sanchez was visibily angry following the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night, hurling his gloves in anger at the final whistle and refusing to join his teammates in celebrating the fact they had come back from three goals down to rescue a point.

The 28-year-old is said to have continued his tantrum in the dressing room, with reports claiming he refused to speak to anybody.

But Wenger says he has no cause for concern over the attitude of Sanchez, who has only 18 months left on his contract.

“What is surprising? We want to win the games, if you don’t you’re not happy. That is normal,” he said.

“Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 minutes and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response.

“We are all frustrated. Of course he (Sanchez) is fine.”